

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced additional pandemic orders for needles and syringes from the United States and Canada totaling 177 million injection devices. This include U.S. orders for 140 million additional devices; and Canada orders for 37 million additional devices.



BD said it continues to be in discussions with governments around the world on the need to place orders immediately for early 2021 delivery. The company noted that it does not expect these orders will impact its ability to fulfill existing customer requirements for needles and syringes.



