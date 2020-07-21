

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.63 billion, or $5.79 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $5.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $16.22 billion from $14.43 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.63 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.79 vs. $5.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.72 -Revenue (Q2): $16.22 Bln vs. $14.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.75 - $24.05 Full year revenue guidance: $63.50 - $65.00 Bln



