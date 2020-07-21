

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) said Tuesday that it expects results for the second quarter of 2020 to be slightly above average consensus estimates.



The company estimates its Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 ratio as of June 30, 2020, to be about 13.3% compared to 12.8% at March 31, 2020. It is above market expectations and prior management guidance. The increase in the CET1 ratio in the second quarter is principally driven by lower than anticipated credit risk weighted assets or RWAs.



The lower RWAs reflect lower loan balances driven by higher than expected repayments of credit facilities by clients, notably in the later part of the quarter, and a reduction of derivative volumes.



The client facilities were initially drawn in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic economic challenges and subsequently repaid or refinanced.



The company will release its second quarter results on July 29.



