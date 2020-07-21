

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales dropped in June, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in June versus a 3.7 percent increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 4.0 percent fall.



Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels declined 10.9 percent yearly in June and those of pharmaceutical, cosmetics, orthopaedic equipment decreased 8.6 percent.



Sale of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts, and others decreased by 6.4 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 8.4 percent in June.



In the January to June period, retail sales decreased 5.2 percent from a year ago.



