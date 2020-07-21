

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros. have postponed the release of Christopher Nolan's latest movie Tenet for the third time. This time the release has been delayed indefinitely, and no new release date was announced.



The big budget movie was originally scheduled to screen in cinema theaters on July 17, but was delayed until July 31 due to COVID pandemic lockdown.



Last month, the entertainment company announced a new date - August 12 - after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that theaters will not be opening in the near future.



'Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current date [for Tenet]. We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature,' Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday.



'We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that,' the statement added. Depending on how controlled the COVID-19 situation is, the film will have country-wise release dates.



Warner Bros. apparently decided to hold back the premiere of the movie, which cost $200 million, because its release at a time cinemas are locked down in the country's biggest movie-going markets will end up in huge dip in box office collection.



New York City and Los Angeles, two of the biggest film markets in the United States, are hard hit by the pandemic.



Chinese theaters, which attract large fans of Hollywood films, reopened on Monday after a gap of six months with strict restrictions.



Tenet is a spy action film that revolves around an operative of the organization called Tenet, who is tasked with preventing World War III. John David Washington plays the role of the protagonist.



A trailer for Tenet was screened inside the Fortnite video game in May.



Nolan's three hit films - The Dark Knight, Inception, and The Prestige - are reportedly set to screen in the game's Party Royale mode.



Warner Bros. has also postponed the re-release of 'Inception,' on its 10th anniversary, to July 31.



Earlier, in line with the delayed release of Tenet and Disney's Mulan, AMC Theatres postponed the theater chain's U.S. reopening date to July 30.



