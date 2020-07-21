

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart said it will pay another special cash bonus totaling about $428 million to store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center associates in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers in stores, clubs, DCs, FCs and Health & Wellness will also receive a bonus, the company said in a statement.



This is the third special bonus the company has given to associates in 2020, totaling $1.1 billion in bonuses so far this year, in addition to the regular incentive it provides to frontline associates on a quarterly basis.



Walmart noted that U.S. associates, excluding salaried office associates, employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify, and it will pay out on August 20.



Meanwhile, Walmart said that it plans to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, this year. Its Sam's Club locations will also be closed again this year on this day.



'We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,' said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S.



Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations will operate normal hours on November 25.



