The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $3.24 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 - $1.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.26 - $3.54 Bln



