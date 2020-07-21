

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):



-Earnings: -$1.63 billion in Q2 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.79 in Q2 vs. $4.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.61 billion or -$9.31 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$9.02 per share -Revenue: $1.48 billion in Q2 vs. $11.40 billion in the same period last year.



