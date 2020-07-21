

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Tuesday announced that it received subpoenas in connection with the investigation surrounding Ohio House Bill 6.



The company said it is reviewing the details of the investigation and intend to fully cooperate.



According to a federal complaint filed last week, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder accepted about $60 million in bribes from FirstEnergy to secure the company a $1.3 billion bailout.



The complaint claims that Householder, chief political aide Jeff Longstreth, and lobbyists Matt Borges, Neil Clark, and Juan Cespedes used the bribe money to expand the speaker's political power and enrich themselves by millions of dollars through a 'web' of dark-money groups and bank accounts.



Householder and the four others were charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering. Each could face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.



