

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see June results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the index added 0.2 percent on month.



Japan will see July results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank. In June, the manufacturing index was at 40.1, the services index was at 45.0 and the composite was at 40.8.



Thailand will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were down 34.41 percent on year and exports fell 22.5 percent for a trade surplus of $2.69 billion.



Taiwan will provide June figures for unemployment; in May, the jobless rate was 4.16 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de