

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) is exploring options for its bottled water business in China, including a potential sale, CNN Business reported.



The Swiss food major sells some of its upscale international brands in China, including Perrier, Acqua Panna, and San Pellegrino. But the company's best selling water brands in China are a locally sourced version of Nestlé Pure Life and Da Shan Yunnan Spring.



The company is reportedly considering a sale of its Yinlu Foods division in China.



Last month, Nestlé said it was exploring a sale of most of the North America waters business, including brands like Poland Spring and Pure Life. The company expected to complete the strategic review by early in 2021.



The company then said it would focus on international brands like San Pellegrino and Perrier, as well as functional water, like caffeinated water.



