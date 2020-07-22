

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties Plc (SMP.L) reported a loss before tax of 158.1 million pounds for the six months ended 31 May 2020 compared to profit of 28.1 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 60.5 pence compared to profit of 10.4 pence. Adjusted EPRA earnings declined to 4.7 million pounds from 16.2 million pounds. Adjusted EPRA earnings per share was 2.1 pence compared to 7.3 pence.



First half revenue declined to 120.5 million pounds from 173.2 million pounds, previous year.



The Group will pay an interim dividend of 1.1 pence per share. The interim dividend is to be paid on 2 September to shareholders on the register as at 7 August 2020.



