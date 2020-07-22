

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc. (CCC.L) Wednesday said its adjusted profit before tax in the first half of 2020 has turned out to be substantially ahead of the same period last year.



In its trading update for the period to June 30, the company noted that most of its industrial clients have been quiet during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the company benefited from a surge in demand for IT equipment to enable home working.



Computacenter said its customers have turned to Services offerings and the skills of its people at the challenging and demanding time for corporate IT function.



The company now said its expected adjusted profitability in the second half of the year should be much improved on the forecast considered at the time of previous trading update in April. This reforecast indicates a reduction in uncertainty in our markets for the second half of 2020.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Whilst for obvious reasons 2020 is a difficult year to predict, given the performance of the first half, which is behind us, the demand for our Services, the current Managed Services opportunity pipeline and the strength of our customer base, the Board believe that 2020, as a whole, will be a year of material progress for Computacenter, following a record-breaking 2019.'



Computacenter said it will provide more details during its interim results announcement on September 9.



