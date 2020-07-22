

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported Wednesday net income for the second quarter grew to $196.4 million or $1.38 per share from $185.5 million or $1.21 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $225.0 million or $1.58 per share, compared to $211.5 million or $1.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter increased 4 percent to $505.6 million from $488.1 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $488.04 million.



As of June 30, 2020, deferred revenues were $1.34 billion, up 4 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de