In the Green



1. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)



Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), a veterinary health company, are up over 22% at $0.19 in pre-market trading Wednesday, following a successful implementation of its first completely remote installations of TRUFORMA.



TRUFORMA, the company's inaugural point-of-care diagnostic device, introduces highly sensitive, species-specific assays for the diagnosis of thyroid disease in dogs and cats and adrenal disease in dogs.



2. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)



Bionano is up more than 14% at $0.94 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's gain of over 20%. On July 20, the company announced the publication of the first paper on the use of Bionano's Saphyr genome imaging instrument to investigate the performance of Bionano data in comparison to the cytogenetic standard of care in constitutional or inherited genetic disorders.



According to the authors of the paper, there was a 100% concordance between optical mapping results from the Saphyr genome imaging instrument and gold standard cytogenetic methods consisting of a combination of karyotyping, FISH, and/or chromosomal microarray in a cohort of patients with a variety of constitutional or inherited genetic disorders.



3. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)



Achieve Life is over 10% at $0.60 in pre-market trading today on no news. The company's lead product candidate is Cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid, which is believed to aid in smoking cessation.



Last month, the company announced successful topline results from the New Zealand RAUORA phase III non-inferiority clinical trial comparing Cytisinicline to Pfizer's drug for smoking cessation Chantix in Maori (indigenous New Zealanders) and whanau (family) of Maori. According to the trial results, Cytisinicline demonstrated quit rates at least as effective as Chantix and had fewer side effects than Chantix.



The company expects to initiate a phase III U.S. trial of Cytisinicline later this year.



4. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)



Atossa Therapeutics is up more than 16% at $4.30 in pre-market trading on no news. The company has two COVID-19 therapeutic development programs - AT-H201, intended to improve lung function and reduce the amount of time that COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and AT-301 nasal spray intended for at-home use to proactively reduce symptoms of COVID-19 and to slow the infection rate.



Atossa has applied to the FDA for approval to commence a clinical study of AT-H201 and an application has been submitted to the relevant institutional review board (IRB) and local regulatory authority in Australia to commence AT-301 nasal spray study.



The AT-301 nasal spray study is expected to commence this quarter.



5. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)



Check-Cap is up over 10% at $0.88 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 26%.



Check-Cap is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company engaged in the development of C-Scan, an ingestible capsule-based device for preparation-free colorectal cancer screening. The company is targeting the initiation of a US pivotal study of C-Scan in 2021.



6. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN)



Palatin Technologies is up over 9% at $0.66 in pre-market trading on no news. The company is developing PL8177 as a treatment for patients with COVID-19 and having hypoxemic respiratory failure with or without acute respiratory distress syndrome.



An IND seeking approval to initiate a phase II trial of PL8177 in COVID-19 patients is expected to be filed with the FDA this quarter, with phase II study expected to be initiated in the fourth quarter of this year.



7. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)



Actinium Pharma is up over 10% at $0.58 in pre-market trading on no news. The company's lead drug candidate is Iomab-B, currently under a phase III study in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, dubbed SIERRA. The topline primary endpoint data from the SIERRA trial is expected to be available in the fourth quarter.



A phase I trial of Actimab-A combined with CLAG-M in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia is also underway.



In the Red



1. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)



Adamis Pharma is down more than 8% at $0.86 in pre-market trading on no news. The company has an FDA approved product, Symjepi, which is an Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe product for use in the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis. A New Drug Application to the FDA for ZIMHI product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose was resubmitted on May 18, 2020.



2. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)



Onconova Therapeutics is down more than 6% at $1.30 in pre-market trading, giving back some of what it gained over the past 5 trading days. The company's lead drug candidate is Rigosertib, under a phase III trial in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, dubbed INSPIRE.



The topline survival data from the INSPIRE trial is expected to be reported in the second half of 2020. Last month, a phase I/IIa trial of oral Rigosertib plus Bristol-Myers' Opdivo in advanced metastatic KRAS mutated (KRAS+) lung adenocarcinoma was initiated.



3. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)



Tonix Pharma is down more than 8% at $1.53 in pre-market trading. Last week, the company entered into a research collaboration with Columbia University to develop precision medicine techniques for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.



A Special Meeting of Stockholders that was initially slated to be held on June 26, 2020, has been rescheduled to August 28, 2020.



