The company's bottom line came in at $93.7 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $104.6 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $743.3M from $782.0 million last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $93.7 Mln. vs. $104.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.48 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q2): $743.3M vs. $782.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.45 Full year EPS guidance: $9.45 to $10.00



