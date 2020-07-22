

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California has overtaken New York as the worst-affected state in terms of total coronavirus infections.



With more than 10,000 people testing positive for the deadly virus Tuesday, the state's total cases increased to 409,382, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data. 117 people died of COVID in the same period, taking the total number of casualties in California to 7890.



California is one of the first states to shut down and its Governor made it compulsory for the people to stick to the national guidelines. Things reportedly began to fall apart as restrictions were relaxed.



Currently, California has the third-highest average infection rate in the United States behind Florida and Texas. Incidentally these are the nation's three most populated states.



New York, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. during the initial months, significantly improved its situation later.



Tuesday, 855 new cases and 14 additional deaths were reported in the state. This takes New York's total COVID cases to 408,181 and total casualties to 32520.



Nationally, after a brief lull, daily coronavirus cases surged back to above 70000 level and new deaths crossed 1000.



With 71,209 additional infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the United States reached 3902135 Tuesday.



Total deaths in the country reached 142068 as 1159 more people succumbed to the viral attack.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32520 deaths, 408181 infections), New Jersey (15737 deaths, 177256 infections), Michigan (6382 deaths, 83059 infections), Massachusetts (8450 deaths, 114033 infections), Louisiana (3498 deaths, 96583 infections), Illinois (7517 deaths, 164864 infections), Pennsylvania (7051 deaths, 107460 infections), California (7890 deaths, 409382 infections), Connecticut (4406 deaths, 48096 infections), Texas (4270 deaths, 353091 infections), Georgia (3254 deaths, 148988 infections), Virginia (2048 deaths, 79371 infections), Maryland (3402 deaths, 79545 infections), Florida (5206 deaths, 369834 infections), Indiana (2846 deaths, 57916 infections), Ohio (3219 deaths, 77215 infections), Colorado (1763 deaths, 41041 infections), Minnesota (1588 deaths, 47457 infections), Arizona (2918 deaths, 148683 infections) Washington (1465 deaths, 48575 infections), North Carolina (1705 deaths, 103216 infections), Mississippi (1389 deaths, 45524 infections), Tennessee (871 deaths, 81944 infections), Alabama (1303 deaths and 70358 infections) South Carolina (1221 deaths, 7337 infections) and Missouri (1148 deaths, 35194 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de