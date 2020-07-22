

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):



-Earnings: -$201 million in Q2 vs. -$9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of -$31 million or -$0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $4.74 billion in Q2 vs. $5.99 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAKER HUGHES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de