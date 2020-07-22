

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined at the fastest pace in sixteen months in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Wholesale prices decreased 8.2 percent annually in June, following a 7.4 percent decline in May. This was the biggest fall since February 2019, when prices decreased 9.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 1.2 percent in June, following a 1.0 percent decline in the previous month.



Prices for export sales decreased by 1.5 percent monthly in June and fell 8.2 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose by 0.1 percent on month and declined 1.5 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de