

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have signed an agreement with the U.S. government, under which the U.S. government will receive 100 million doses of BNT162, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, after emergency use authorization from FDA. The U.S. government will pay the companies $1.95 billion upon the receipt of the first 100 million doses. The U.S. government also can acquire up to an additional 500 million doses. Americans will receive the vaccine for free.



'Expanding Operation Warp Speed's diverse portfolio by adding a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech increases the odds that we will have a safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year. Depending on success in clinical trials, today's agreement will enable the delivery of approximately 100 million doses of this vaccine to the American people,' said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.



The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine development program is evaluating at least four experimental vaccines, each of which represents a unique combination of messenger RNA (mRNA) format and target antigen. If the ongoing studies are successful, Pfizer and BioNTech plan to seek Emergency Use Authorization or some form of regulatory approval as early as October 2020.



The companies plan to manufacture globally up to 100 million doses of vaccine candidate by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.



