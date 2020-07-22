

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo has unveiled a new cash back deals program, 'My Wells Fargo Deals.' The consumer debit and credit card customers can now earn cash back by shopping at popular merchants nationwide, the company said in statement.



Wells Fargo noted that the customers can activate the cash back deals by accessing My Wells Fargo Deals through its online banking or Mobile app. Customers who have an American Express Wells Fargo credit card will have access to additional exclusive offers through the same portal via 'Amex Offers.'



