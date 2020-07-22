

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Fiat Chrysler and Alphabet's autonomous driving technology company Waymo have further expanded their partnership by signing an exclusive deal to develop self-driving light commercial vehicles.



The two companies said that under the new deal, Waymo will integrate its autonomous driving system, Waymo Driver, into Fiat Chrysler's Ram ProMaster light commercial vehicle for goods movement.



Fiat Chrysler or FCA has also selected Waymo as its exclusive, strategic partner for 'Level 4' autonomous technology to be deployed across its entire FCA fleet. Level 4 autonomous technology is able to sense and navigate the environment without human intervention.



Waymo will now work exclusively with FCA as its preferred partner for the development and testing of class 1-3 light commercial vehicles for commercial delivery customers, including the Waymo Via delivery service.



FCA became Waymo's first OEM partner in 2016. The two companies worked closely to integrate the Waymo Driver into the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans.



The partnership led to the first commercial autonomous ride-hailing service, including the offering of fully driverless service to riders. In December 2018, Waymo officially launched its first driverless-car service, Waymo One, in Arizona.



'Our now four-year partnership with Waymo continues to break new ground. Incorporating the Waymo Driver, the world's leading self-driving technology, into our Pacifica minivans, we became the only partnership actually deploying fully autonomous technology in the real world, on public roads,' said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer of FCA.



In June, Waymo said it signed a deal to become the exclusive global Level 4 partner for Volvo Car Group, including its strategic affiliates Polestar and Lynk & Co. International.



Initially, the companies will work together to integrate the Waymo Driver into an all-new mobility-focused electric vehicle platform for ride hailing services.



Waymo also has partnerships with automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover and Renault Nissan Mitsubishi, for deployig Waymo Driver across a variety of vehicle platforms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de