

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN):



-Earnings: -$40.60 million in Q2 vs. $147.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.52 in Q2 vs. $1.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$27.63 million or -$0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $352.31 million in Q2 vs. $600.70 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de