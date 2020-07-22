

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $35 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $4.04 billion from $5.19 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.15 vs. $4.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $4.04 Bln vs. $5.19 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WHIRLPOOL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de