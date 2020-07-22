

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $101.07 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $126.54 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $400.65 million from $409.59 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $101.07 Mln. vs. $126.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $400.65 Mln vs. $409.59 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEI INVESTMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de