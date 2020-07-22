

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trinity Industries (TRN):



-Earnings: -$206.9 million in Q2 vs. $36.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.76 in Q2 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $2.7 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $509.2M in Q2 vs. $736.0 million in the same period last year.



