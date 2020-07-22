

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $173.05 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $186.57 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.18 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.65 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 to $7.04



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLOBE LIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de