

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $8.18 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $91.03 million, or $3.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.45 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $1.36 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $11.45 Mln. vs. $112.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $3.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de