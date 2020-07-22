

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $499 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $870 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.1% to $2.26 billion from $3.06 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $499 Mln. vs. $870 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $2.26 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.



