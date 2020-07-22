

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB):



-Earnings: -$7 million in Q2 vs. $19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. $1.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6 million or $0.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $276 million in Q2 vs. $375 million in the same period last year.



