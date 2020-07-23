

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - There have been 9 IPOs in the healthcare sector so far this month in the U.S.



Listed below are the healthcare companies that are going public on Friday (July 24)



1. Annexon, Inc.



The South San Francisco, California-based Annexon is scheduled to go public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'ANNX' on July 24, 2020.



Founded in 2011, Annexon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye.



The IPO is expected to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.



The company has offered to sell 10.0 million shares of common stock in the offering, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 1.5 million additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Cowen and Company, LLC



Pipeline:



-- The lead product candidate is ANX005, a monoclonal antibody formulated for intravenous administration in autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders. It has been successfully studied in a phase Ib dose-ranging trial in Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or GBS, patients.



-- Next up is ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment, for intravitreal administration for neurodegenerative ophthalmic disorders. This compound has successfully completed a phase Ib trial in glaucoma patients.



-- Preclinical compounds ANX009 for patients with antibody-mediated autoimmune disorders and ANX105 for chronic neurodegenerative diseases.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Initiation of phase II/III trial of ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) patients in developing countries in early 2021, with data from this trial expected in 2023.



-- Initiation of phase IIa trials of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease, or HD and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS is expected in 2020 with data from both trials anticipated in 2021.



-- Following the activation of an IND for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, or wAIHA in 2020, the company is planning to initiate a phase II trial of ANX005 in patients with the primary diagnosis of wAIHA.



-- Initiation of phase II trial of ANX007 in patients with geographic atrophy in 2021.



-- Initiation of phase I first-in-human clinical trial of ANX009 for autoimmune diseases in 2020, with data from the trial expected in 2021.



-- Advance ANX105 into clinical studies in 2021.



2. Inozyme Pharma



Boston, Massachusetts-based Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of calcification disorders of the circulatory system, bones, and kidneys.



The company is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'INZY' on July 24, 2020.



Inozyme Pharma has offered to sell 5.0 million shares of common stock in the offering at a price expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 750 thousand additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



BofA Securities, Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., Wedbush Securities Inc.



Pipeline:



The company's lead product candidate, INZ-701, is an enzyme replacement therapy for patients with a variety of calcification disorders linked primarily to Ectonucleotide Pyrophosphatase/Phosphodiesterase 1 or ENPP1 Deficiency and ATP Binding Cassette Subfamily C Member 6 or ABCC6 Deficiency, under IND-enabling studies.



INZ-701 for the treatment of calciphylaxis and neointimal proliferation diseases, is under research stage.



The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted orphan drug designation to INZ-701 for the treatment of ENPP1 deficiency.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Filing of IND for INZ-701 with FDA, and Clinical Trial Authorizations, or CTAs, with regulatory authorities in Europe for ENPP1 deficiency is expected in the second half of 2020.



-- Filing of CTAs with regulatory authorities in Europe for ABCC6 deficiency is expected in the second half of 2020.



3. iTeos Therapeutics Inc.



Cambridge, Massachusetts-based iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immuno-oncology therapeutics.



The company is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'ITOS' on July 24, 2020.



iTeos Therapeutics has offered to sell 8.9 million shares of common stock in the offering, with the initial public offering price expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share .The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 1.335 million additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, SVB Leerink LLC, Piper Sandler & Co, Wedbush Securities Inc.



Pipeline:



The company's most advanced product candidate, EOS-850, is a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor, is currently in phase I/IIa dose escalation clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors.



A monotherapy expansion cohort of the recommended phase II dose of EOS-850 in a subset of solid tumor indications including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, CRPC and endometrial cancer, is also underway.



The second product candidate, EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT, or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, is in phase I/IIa clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Initiation of expansion cohorts of EOS-850 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with melanoma, in patients with CRPC, and in patients with triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel is expected in the third quarter of 2020 with initial data from monotherapy and combination therapy expansion cohorts expected in the first half of 2021.



-- Initial dose-escalation data from phase I/IIa clinical trial of EOS-448 as a monotherapy for patients with solid tumors is expected in the first half of 2021.



-- Initiation of expansion cohorts to evaluate EOS-448 in combination regimens in solid tumors and hematological cancers is expected in the mid-2021.



4. Nurix Therapeutics



San Francisco, California-based Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders.



The company will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 24, 2020, with shares to be traded under the symbol 'NRIX'.



Founded in 2009, Nurix Therapeutics has offered to sell 8.8 million shares of common stock in the offering, with the initial public offering price expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share.



The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 1.32 million additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co.Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc, Needham & Company, LLC



Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:



The product candidates fall under two categories - protein degradation chimeric targeting molecule portfolio and ligase inhibitor portfolio.



-- The lead protein degradation candidate, NX-2127 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, is under pre-clinical testing. Filing of IND for NX-2127 is expected in the first quarter of 2021, with phase I trial to commence thereafter.



-- NX-5948, which also falls under the protein degradation portfolio, is a development candidate for certain B-cell malignancies and graft-versus-host disease, or GVHD, also under preclinical testing. Filing of IND is expected in the second half of 2021.



-- The lead candidate under ligase inhibitor portfolio is NX-1607 an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. Filing of IND is expected in the third quarter of 2021, with phase I trial to commence thereafter.



-- NX-0255, also a ligase inhibitor, for ex vivo use incorporating into adoptive cell therapy, or ACT, through Drug-enhanced Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte, or DeTIL, program, is under pre-clinical testing. IND filing for the use of NX-0255 in the DeTIL program is expected in the second half of 2021.



In addition to the above-mentioned product candidates, the company is advancing additional preclinical programs, either independently or through its established strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Gilead.



