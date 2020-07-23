

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) said that it now expects an organic decline in profit from recurring operations of 15% for fiscal year 2020. Previously, it expected annual organic profit from recurring operations declined 20%.



Organic growth was calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERNOD RICARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de