

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to the Groupe was 136 million euros, compared to 345 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.57 euros compared to 1.48 euros. EBITDA was 923 million euros, up by 4.3%, including the contribution of Epsilon. Headline Groupe net income was 417 million euros, down 9.9% year-on-year. Headline earnings per share was 1.75 euros compared to 1.98 euros.



First half net revenue was 4.77 billion euros, up by 9.7%, with the contribution of Epsilon. Organic revenue declined 8.0%, for the period.



Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, said: 'Our organic growth was negative at 8.0% with second quarter negative at 13.0%, significantly better than the 23% decline in Global advertising expenditures predicted by Zenith and the 30% mentioned by WFA for second quarter.'



