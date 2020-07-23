

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Plc (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) reported net profit to shareholders of 548 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June compared to 779 million pounds, previous year. Reported earnings per share was 28.3 pence compared to 39.6 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 939 million pounds, down 24%. Adjusted earnings per share was 37.0 pence compared to 45.9 pence.



First half revenue was 3.50 billion pounds, down 10% from prior year.



The Group has announced an interim dividend of 13.6 pence, unchanged from the prior year.



