

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported a 36% growth in full-year net trading revenue, underpinned by good growth in the first three quarters of the financial year, prior to the heightened market volatility in the fourth quarter.



Full-year net trading revenue of £649.2 million, an increase of 36%, compared to £476.9 million last year.



Profit before tax increased 52% to £295.9 million from £194.3 million reported in the same period of last year. Basic earnings grew 52% to 65.3 pence per share from 43.1 pence per share last year.



The company noted that during Q4 record levels of client onboarding saw 35,300 new OTC Leveraged clients, 17,900 new stock trading clients and 3,200 new on-exchange clients placing a first trade in the period. New clients onboarded in Q4 FY20 generated 14% of the total OTC Leveraged revenue in the quarter, IG Group added.



