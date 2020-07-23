

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence were less pessimistic in July as households' assessment of the economy improved, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index increased to -2.9 in July from -3.1 in June. The average for the past five months since Covid-19 was -5.3.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 11.2 in July from 12.6 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 3.9 in July from 7.5 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to 3.0 in July from 2.3 in June.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation increased to -25.4 from -33.4 in June.



Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in July as the index fell to -7.5 from -4.4 in the previous month.



They are also expecting an increase, albeit smaller than seen in past few months, in unemployment over the next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

