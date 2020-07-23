

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $892.7 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $708.6 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $5.30 billion from $4.44 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $5.30 Bln vs. $4.44 Bln last year.



