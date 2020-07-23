

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, medical company Danaher Corp. (DHR) said it anticipates adjusted core revenue growth for the third quarter, including Cytiva, to be in the mid- to high-single digit range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 4.0 percent to $5.24 billion or the quarter.



In early April, the company had withdrawn its financial guidance for the full year 2020, due to the evolving and uncertain impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



