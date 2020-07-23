

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN):



-Earnings: -$150.33 million in Q2 vs. -$49.45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.81 in Q2 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Patterson UTI-Energy reported adjusted earnings of -$104.59 million or -$0.56 per share for the period. -Revenue: $250.38 million in Q2 vs. $675.77 million in the same period last year.



