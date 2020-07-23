

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Thursday and hovered near nine-year highs reached the previous day, driven by an escalation in U.S.-China tensions and expectations of more stimulus as global coronavirus cases grow by more than a million a week.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,882.57 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 percent at $1,881.40 per ounce.



The Trump administration's decision to close China's consulate in Houston over concerns about spying has sent U.S.-China relations to a new low.



China vowed to retaliate and said the unilateral closure within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China.



Meanwhile, U.S. deaths from the coronavirus rose by more than 1100 for a second day in a row Wednesday, while total cases neared 4 million.



Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but the head of state was nevertheless 'in good condition', the president's office said.



The three worst-hit countries- the U.S., Brazil, and India-account for nearly half of all confirmed cases globally and more than 40 percent of fatalities.



Researchers are making 'good progress' in developing vaccines against Covid-19, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said.



On the stimulus front, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to put forward the Republican version of another comprehensive stimulus relief package-including a second stimulus check-later today.



