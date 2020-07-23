

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish consumer sentiment decreased in July, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 60.9 in July from 62.6 in June.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months increased to 80.6 in July from 79.9 in the preceding month.



The general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months fell to 82.2 in July from 85.5 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index increased to 61.0 in July from 62.1 in the prior month.



The probability of savings indicator fell to 19.9 from 23.1 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de