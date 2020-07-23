

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate increased and employment decreased in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate increased to 9.8 percent in June from 9.0 percent in May. In June last year, the rate was 7.2 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 150,000 to 557,000 in June from 496,500 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 32.3 percent in June from 29.8 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate increased to 67.7 percent from 66.7 percent in the previous month. The number of employed persons decreased by 148,000 to 5.101 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 9.3 percent in June.



