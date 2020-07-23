

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in June, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in June.



Manufacturing output fell 4.8 percent annually in June. Meanwhile, excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing rose 1.1 percent.



Production in mining and quarrying declined 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, production in water supply and waste management, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 3.9 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of energy and non-durable goods declined 22.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, durable goods output rose 9.8 percent. Intermediate goods and capital goods production increased by 1.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.2 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de