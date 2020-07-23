

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $112.91 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $93.50 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $191.80 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $798.93 million from $748.70 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $798.93 Mln vs. $748.70 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $750 - $760 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 - $5.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3.18 - $3.21 Bln



