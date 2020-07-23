

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $279.8 million, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $100.8 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.9 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $4.53 billion from $5.34 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $123.9 Mln. vs. $108.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $4.53 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

