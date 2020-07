WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) said it expects full year 2020 carload volumes to be down around 10 percent or so compared to 2019, although the state of global economy is somewhat uncertain given the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



