

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $108.88 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $386.48 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.6% to $4.33 billion from $5.90 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $108.88 Mln. vs. $386.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q2): $4.33 Bln vs. $5.90 Bln last year.



