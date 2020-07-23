

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has introduced app lock and other privacy settings to its messaging app Messenger. The app lock in the form of Face ID has been added to the Messenger app, whereby the user will need to use Face ID to unlock Messenger.



However, the user can still reply to messages from notifications and answer calls even if Messenger is locked. The Face ID is not transmitted to or stored by Facebook.



The new feature is now available on iPhone and iPad, and will be added to Android users over the next few months. The feature can be found in the new Privacy settings section.



The Privacy section makes it easy to access settings and features like the audience for your stories, muted stories and blocked people. App Lock and the Privacy section will help choose settings and experiences that work best for them.



The App Lock will let the user add another layer of security to their private messages and helps prevent other people from accessing them. This is an optional feature that will give confidence to the user while sharing their phone with a friend or family member. It will not give access to your Messenger chats.



App Lock uses the device's privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app, with the touch or face ID not being transmitted to or stored by Facebook.



With the App lock, users can decide who can message or call them directly, who goes to their requests folder, and who can't message or call at all.



Facebook recently said it plans to integrate the three messaging services - Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp - by unifying their technical infrastructure. According to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, there are privacy and security advantages to interoperability of the messaging services.



