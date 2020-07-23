

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group has officially changed its name to Natwest Group, with Chief Executive Alison Rose saying that the name change was a symbolic moment for the bank.



The banking group has removed 'Scotland' from its name for the first time since it was founded in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1727. Natwest said that the change of name has been registered at Companies House in Edinburgh and is effective from Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter in February 2020, Royal Bank of Scotland or RBS had said it was planning to rename itself as NatWest Group later this year.



'Although there will be no changes to our customer brands, it's a symbolic moment for our colleagues and stakeholders. The bank has changed fundamentally over the last decade and now is the right time to align our Group name with the brand under which the majority of our business is delivered,' Alison Rose, CEO of Natwest Group said on Wednesday.



Despite the change in Group name, the bank's customers will continue to be served through the Natwest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands they bank with. The bank will continue to remain headquartered in Edinburgh.



The name change is expected to enable the bank to move on from its past problems, including its near collapse in 2008 when it received a 45 billion pounds bailout from the UK government.



While the bank continues to be owned 62 percent by taxpayers, the UK government plans to sell its remaining stake in the bank by 2024.



The bank has put in place new targets for 2020. This includes increasing its support for new and existing businesses as well as creating more than 1,000 intern, graduate and apprentice roles between now and October 2021. Many of the roles will be for applicants from less advantaged backgrounds.



In addition, Natwest has appointed Lord Nicholas Stern to advise the bank as it implements its targets on climate change. Lord Stern is chair of the Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy.



