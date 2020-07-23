

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two cafeterias in the White House have been closed after a staff working there tested positive for Covid-19.



In an email sent to the staff, White House said there is 'no reason for panic or alarm.'



The cafeterias that have been shutdown - Ike's Eatery and NEOB Cafeteria - are functioning in buildings next to the White House.



The White House Medical Unit is conducting contact tracing.



Based on their interviews, the officials decided that no EOP staff should self-quarantine due to exposure as the risk of re-transmission is low.



'All proper protocols were in place by the vendor including masks, gloves, plastic shielding at check out, and no dine-in service,' NBC News quoted a General Services Administration spokesperson as saying.



The Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the New Executive Office Building, where many senior advisers and top officials work, were closed after the infectious case was reported.



One of President Donald Trump's personal valets and two White House employees tested positive for coronavirus in May.



